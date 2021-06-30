Rathbone Brothers plc Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

