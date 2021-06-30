Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

