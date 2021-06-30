Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.