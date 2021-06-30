Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 950 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

