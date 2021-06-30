Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.