Raymond James Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.56.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$82.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$68.39 and a 52 week high of C$85.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

