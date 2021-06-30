Raymond James Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.54. 1,193,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.08. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.