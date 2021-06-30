Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid balance sheet and liquidity position keep supporting the company's initiatives to undertake strategic acquisitions, which are expected to continue enhancing service offerings and expanding global footprint. The company’s efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on the back of earnings strength. Hence, this will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, higher operating expenses might hurt bottom line to some extent.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,997. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 46.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Raymond James by 128.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

