Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $414.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

