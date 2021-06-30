RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Equities analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $76.10 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $613.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 133,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.