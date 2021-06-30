Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

NYSE:O opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.29. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

