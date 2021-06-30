Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Gap Up to $31.93

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $32.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 2,001 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

