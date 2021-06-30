Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) were down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.01. Approximately 2,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 854,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

