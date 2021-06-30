RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $3,337,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

