Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $70.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 455,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

