Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1,834.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

