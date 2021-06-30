Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

NYSE RGA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,559. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.