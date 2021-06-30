Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

