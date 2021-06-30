Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 146.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of United States Steel worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 557,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

