Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,934 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

IONS stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

