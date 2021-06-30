Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.28 Million Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.29% of Kirkland’s worth $29,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,346,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 204.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,555,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 310,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $320.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $854,255 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.