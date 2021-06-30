Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.02 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 68.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,410 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $30,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,196.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,202.78. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $881.00 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

