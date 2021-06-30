Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 69,300 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control worth $28,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $640.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

