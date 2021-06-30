ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ReNeuron Group stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -23.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

