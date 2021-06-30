Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Price Up 19.5% This Week (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $171,187.74 and $20,425.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,029,916 coins and its circulating supply is 385,791,319 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

