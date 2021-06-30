Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.55.

BCE stock opened at C$61.11 on Wednesday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$61.78. The firm has a market cap of C$55.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

