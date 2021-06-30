Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.62. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.47.

LLY opened at $229.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.