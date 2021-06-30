REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.92. REV Group shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 5,195 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $991.85 million, a PE ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in REV Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.