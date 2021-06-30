Reviewing Entera Bio (ENTX) & Its Competitors

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Entera Bio to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Entera Bio alerts:

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entera Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Entera Bio Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

Risk and Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entera Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Entera Bio Competitors 1119 4459 9844 186 2.58

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.61%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 30.51%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 -$9.98 million -10.51 Entera Bio Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 23.08

Entera Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Entera Bio competitors beat Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.