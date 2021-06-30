Reviewing Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 2 4 3 0 2.11

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.69%. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus price target of $11.46, indicating a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.06 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $1.24 billion 1.34 -$1.16 billion ($2.53) -3.68

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -130.06% N/A -25.67%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.