Reviewing Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 11.13 $195.00 million $2.49 26.59 UP Fintech $138.50 million 32.75 $16.07 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.83%. UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 9.39% 2.68% 0.26% UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51%

Risk & Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Interactive Brokers Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 135 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

