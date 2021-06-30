Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Shares Gap Up to $17.15

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $17.55. Rice Acquisition shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 4 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.