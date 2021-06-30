Richard M. Traynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,178.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CERT opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.