Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

