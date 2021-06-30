RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

REI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

REI.UN stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.01. 480,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,933. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$22.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

