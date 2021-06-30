RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,030 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $15.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

