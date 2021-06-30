Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.20. 22,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,041,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

