Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.20. 22,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,041,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.
In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 over the last 90 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
