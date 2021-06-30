Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

