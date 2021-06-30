Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Michael Patterson Sells 1,862,399 Shares

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE RMO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,494,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth about $8,996,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.