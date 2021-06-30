Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Trading Down 0.1%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 13,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 21,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.99% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.