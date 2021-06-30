Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Cut to C$1.89 by Analysts at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.89 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.39.

Shares of TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$697.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

