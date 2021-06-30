Royal Bank of Canada Increases Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$25.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE LGO traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.46. 51,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,953. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.34.

In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.