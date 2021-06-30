Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $1.30 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

