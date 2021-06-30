Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.00.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$122.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.31. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$90.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

