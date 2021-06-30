Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s previous close.
RDS/B traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,283 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65.
About Royal Dutch Shell
