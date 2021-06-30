Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s previous close.

RDS/B traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,283 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

