Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,712. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

