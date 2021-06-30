RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $205.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.60 million and the lowest is $199.15 million. RPC reported sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $823.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $969.63 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 3,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.12. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RPC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

