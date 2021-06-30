Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.12. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3,557 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

