Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 950.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PriceSmart by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $892,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,336 shares of company stock worth $12,450,085 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

