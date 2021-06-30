Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Home Bancorp worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $332.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

